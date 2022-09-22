Code of conduct violation: ECP serves another notice to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served another notice to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for not appearing in code of conduct violation case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A four-member ECP bench – headed by member of Sindh – heard the code of conduct violation case against the former prime minister and Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan for misusing the official helicopter and resources of the state for a rally.

During the hearing, Mahmood Khan’s counsel argued that District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Charssada has also issued notice in this regard. “How can proceedings take place on two platforms at one time,” he asked.

To which, the ECP’s Balochistan member said that the electoral watchdog issued notices for violations in various constituencies. “State machinery and helicopters were used freely”, he added, noting that all the provincial government machinery is managed by Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the four-member bench expressed displeasure over the absences of Imran Khan or his representative during the hearing. The Election Commission ordered to serve another notice to former premier for not appearing before the bench. Later, the ECP adjourned the hearing till September 29.

It is pertinent to mention that, on September 18, the ECP had served another notice to former prime minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan for violating the code of conduct before by-polls in Charsadda.

The ECP in its notices said that government facilities including machinery and helicopter were utilized for the public rally. Imran Khan was also served notice as a candidate.

Comments