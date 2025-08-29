Cody Rhodes welcomes second daughter with wife Brandi

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, announced the birth of their second daughter on Friday.

Brandi announced the news in an X post which also included a picture of the baby girl’s hand.

“Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The announcement left fans surprised as the couple had never mentioned that they were expecting their second child.

Cody Rhodes had been absent from the spotlight since his SmackDown appearance after SummerSlam, where Drew McIntyre took him out.

Earlier that weekend, he won the title back from John Cena in a street fight.

Fans had been speculating that the WWE champion was absent from the ring due to his involvement in the new ‘Street Fighter’ in which he plays Guile.

Cody Rhodes was recently spotted in Australia, where he is gearing for the filming of the new ‘Street Fighter’ film.

It is worth mentioning here that Cody first met Brandi when she was serving as a ring announcer in WWE.

They married in 2013 and welcomed that first daughter, Liberty, in July 2021.

In 2016, the couple left the WWE to start their joint stint in the founding of AEW.

After the couple’s departure from the show in 2022, Cody Rhodes and Brandi starred in a reality TV show, ‘Rhodes to the Top.’

While Cody has returned to the WWE and became an active performer, his wife remains distant from the ring.