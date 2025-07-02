Cody Rhodes rumoured to play Guile in upcoming Street Fighter movie

The cast of the live-action Street Fighter movie continues to grow, with a new report suggesting that WWE superstar Cody Rhodes may be stepping into the role of Guile.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, early reports from Game Rant claim that Cody Rhodes is currently in talks to join the film as the iconic character.

Cody Rhodes, a top name in WWE and former Undisputed WWE Champion, could bring his in-ring charisma and physical presence to the role of Guile, a fan-favourite fighter first introduced in Street Fighter II back in 1991.

Guile is known for his signature flat-top haircut, his U.S. Air Force background, and his well-known fighting moves and theme music.

If Cody Rhodes is cast, it would be a fitting match for the tough, no-nonsense military fighter.

If he joins the cast, Cody Rhodes would appear alongside another WWE legend, Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa’i), who is rumoured to be playing Akuma in the same film. This would mark a major moment for wrestling fans and Street Fighter enthusiasts alike.

The Street Fighter movie already features a strong lineup, with Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Noah Centineo as Ken, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison.

With Cody Rhodes possibly taking on Guile, the film is shaping up to be a star-studded action-packed adaptation.

Production for the Street Fighter movie is expected to begin in Australia this August. Plot details are still being kept secret, but the film is being developed by Legendary Entertainment in collaboration with Capcom, the original game creators.

While Cody Rhodes playing Guile is still just a rumour at this stage, fans are already excited by the idea. If confirmed, it would be a major casting move that adds even more star power to the much-anticipated Street Fighter movie.