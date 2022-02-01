Cold wave likely in Karachi from Thursday: Met Office

KARACHI: Another cold spell is expected in Karachi from coming Thursday, citing weather department ARY News reported today.

The northern winds are likely to blow from Balochistan to Karachi on Thursday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report. The change of wind direction could drop the mercury to increase cold, the Met Office stated.

Met Office said that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Wednesday evening or night.

This weather system is expected to bring windstorm or dust raising winds along Sindh-Makran coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Light with few moderate rain wind or thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Okara and Sahiwal on Wednesday to Thursday.

Moderate rain with wind or thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are also expected in Kashmir, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura from Wednesday to Thursday.

Light with few moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore and Hunza on Wednesday or Thursday.

Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in Sindh and Makran coastal areas.

Temperatures are likely to fall 03-05℃ in Sindh and Balochistan on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather report.

Rainfall will be beneficial for crops particularly wheat in Barani areas.

Comments