Coldplay adds more dates to India tour due to ‘phenomenal demand’

Due to phenomenal demand, British rock band Coldplay has added one more date to its India tour in January 2025.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The popular musical band from the UK, Coldplay, who is returning to India after eight years, has added one more date to the original two-show Mumbai leg of its ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025’, citing excessive demands.

“Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January 2025,” the band announced in an X post. With the addition of this new date, Coldplay will now perform in the Indian financial capital, on January 18, 19 and 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

The ticket price for the show, which went on general sale on Sunday, ranged from INR2,500 to INR12,500, whereas, the passes for the lounge area were priced at INR35,000.

Also Read: Coldplay perform Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ in Vienna after cancelled shows

It is worth reminding here that Coldplay, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, last performed in Mumbai, India, in 2016, as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

Meanwhile, apart from India, the Asia leg of their global tour also includes shows in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Seoul.