Coldplay song Fix You in Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 wins social media

The social media was elated when hearing the superhit song Fix You by Coldplay in the Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 finale.

The song, whose music video has a whopping 502 million views on YouTube, was played in the final moments of Money Heist, titled La Casa de Papel (translated as The House of Paper) in Spanish, and it won the hearts of the netizens.

They took to social media platforms to share their feelings after hearing it.

There were users who mentioned that how the song’s lyrics were so much related to the characters and storyline while stating how much they miss their favourite characters who died.

When “Fix you” by “Coldplay” started in the last episode of money heist pic.twitter.com/mj2E870pGP — Akansha🇮🇳 (@Akaanshaaaa) December 3, 2021

Money Heist really played one of my favorite songs… FIX YOU by Coldplay. pic.twitter.com/Qmcb241uQP — Fze (@Fze32) December 3, 2021

Professor will always be their guardian angel, this part made me cry because I miss Tokyo and the feeling that it will end now plus when they played Fix you by Coldplay😭❤#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 #LCDP5 #LCDPFinal pic.twitter.com/lmuW7UCRd4 — ElProfessor (@LGPace) December 3, 2021

I wanna give a Grammy to the person who thought of ending Money Heist with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’. #Moneyhiest #MoneyhiestS5 #Coldplay — Mahahahanoor (@nara_e_mastanaa) December 8, 2021

oh wow fix you by coldplay was the perfect song for that Money Heist ending — rainelle (relax version) (@ul4ne) December 8, 2021

“Fix you” by Coldplay at the end of Money Heist S5 was amazing🤌🏻👌🏻#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 — Mounika (@mounika_2000) December 3, 2021

The Spanish action crime-thriller, which became a phenomenon over the years, came to a curtain call on December 3.

Trying to find a Skip Outro button because we don’t want to see this end 😭 pic.twitter.com/okjONoyoRy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 3, 2021

The show is about the protagonist named the Professor (Alvaro Morte) who forms a gang of robbers, who have nothing to lose in their lives, for challenging the system.

The first two seasons were about the gang taking over the Royal Mint of Spain for stealing gold from the Bank of Spain.

