Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2: Professor hints at power packed finale

Actor Alvaro Morte, who plays the role of the Professor in the iconic crime-thriller Netflix show Money Heist, said people won’t be able to sleep after watching its finale.

The Spanish actor made the statements in the teaser of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2.

Alvaro Morte said that the upcoming season will be full of “extreme tension”, adding that people will not be able to go to bed after watching its episodes.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Darko Peric (Helsinki) said that Money Heist is once in a lifetime show while Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) said that the finale will not disappoint the fans.

Earlier, the official trailer of the Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 was released by Netflix on its social media profiles.

“The world’s greatest heist comes to an end. Last season of Money Heist launching December 3rd, only on Netflix,” the Twitter post read.

The trailer sees the Professor making its way into the Bank of Spain with security forces set to shoot. He is being cheered by the people like a hero.

The crew, on the other hand, is dealing with the trouble caused by the Spanish military inside the mint. They plan to go out swinging and put on a heroic resistance.

Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is seen confronting the Professor as well.

They are also reeling from the death of a loved one while Lisbon (Itziar Ituno) is on her knee and it ends with Denver (Jamie Lorente) screaming.