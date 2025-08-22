Coldplay set for 10-night gig at London’s Wembley Stadium

British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in a record-breaking 10 concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Anticipation for their upcoming performances at England’s national football stadium has been building since Chris Martin teased the end of the band.

The upcoming dates are part of Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour,’ the second-highest-grossing tour of all time after Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour.’

Coldplay will kick off the event with their performance on August 22, while the final performance will take place on September 8.

Reports said that the doors of the venue will open for fans around 4:45pm (local time), with support act beginning at 6pm

Coldplay’s act is likely to begin at around 8:20pm.

The British rock band will perform on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31, while the remaining four performances are scheduled for September 3, 4, 7 and 8.

The supporting acts include Gustavo Dudamel and Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Elyanna, Ayra Starr, Elyanna and Chloe Qisha.

According to reports, the tour time at the Wembley will last around four hours, in which Coldplay will perform for at least two hours.

The band has a setlist of over 20 songs from their ten albums released throughout the years.

Potential songs on the setlist include Higher Power, Adventure of a Lifetime, Paradise, The Scientist, Viva la Vida, Hymn for the Weekend, True Love, Charlie Brown and Yellow among others.

It is worth noting here that Chris Martin has confirmed that Coldplay will be retired after releasing two more albums, taking the total number of albums to 12.

“We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Yeah I promise. Because less is more and for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit,” he said during an interview in September last year.