Chris Martin reveals Coldplay retirement plan

English musician Chris Martin has revealed plans to retire the iconic band Coldplay and stop making music after a three-decade run.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The band’s frontman confirmed that the band will be retired after releasing two more albums, as he emphasised the importance of having a limit.

“We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Yeah I promise. Because less is more and for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit,” he said during an interview with Apple Music 1.

It is worth mentioning here that Coldplay’s album “Yellow” was their first chart success in 2000.

The band is currently promoting their new album, “Moon Music,” their 10th studio album.

Explaining his decision to retire the band, Chris Martin said, “There’s only seven Harry Potters. There’s only 12 and a half Beatles albums, there’s about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes.”

Read more: Coldplay adds more dates to India tour due to ‘phenomenal demand’

“Also having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we’re trying to improve,” the musician added.

Meanwhile, the singer teased possible collaborations with his bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion in the future.

His confirmation came amid the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour which will conclude in 2025.

Days earlier, fans of Coldplay blasted the management of their tour after facing difficulties in to buy tickets to see the band live.

Several fans took to social media to term their experience worse than Oasis as Ticketmaster’s website failed to display any information about the ticket sales.