Los Angeles: Popular drama series Dutton Ranch is set to give Ed Harris’ character, Everett McKinney, a much more prominent role in its upcoming second season, lead actress Kelly Reilly and actor/executive producer Cole Hauser revealed in an interview.

According to foreign media reports, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser stated that Everett’s role was limited in the first season due to storyline requirements, but he will become a central figure in Season 2.

Cole Hauser stated that Ed Harris’ character will assume a highly important and central position in the second season. He praised Harris as an extraordinary actor, noting that while his talents were underutilized in the first season, the new season will showcase him more prominently.

Kelly Reilly added that Dutton Ranch is not just the story of Beth and Rip, but features four to five central characters — including Everett McKinney and Beula Jackson.

She further emphasized that the involvement of veteran actors like Ed Harris and Annette Bening has given the series a new identity, transforming it into a strong drama rather than just another spin-off.

In the series, Ed Harris plays Everett McKinney, a former military veteran and veterinarian. At the end of the first season, Everett and Beula Jackson decided to give their relationship another chance. However, complications have arisen due to Beula’s controversial business dealings.

According to the report, Season 2 will also see the return of other key characters including Mariano, his son Joaquin, and Oriana.

Also Read: ‘Dutton Ranch’: When will the show end? Finale details inside