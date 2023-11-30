College bus firing: Police record statements of students, driver

LAHORE: Lahore police recorded statements of 27 students, driver and two educators following the firing incident in which a college bus was targeted a college bus near Multan Road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police told the media that the statements of 30 persons were recorded from 1:00 am to 6:00 am.

The students said in their statements that a bullet was suddenly fired from the unknown direction which they couldn’t hear due to loud music in the moving bus.

The students added that they knew about the gunshot after watching injured girls, Ayesha and Nimra, and the broken window glass.

Police said that they did not find any clue of a targeted attack or road rage during the investigation. Police said that suspicious phone numbers will be shortlisted after the geo-fencing report.

The officials told the media that efforts are underway to trace the prime suspect.

Earlier, at least two female students sustained bullet injuries after armed individuals in a car allegedly opened fire on a college bus near Multan Road.

As per police officials, multiple individuals in a car opened fire on a college bus, after which two female students named Ayesha and Nimra got injured.

The injured students were shifted to General Hospital, meanwhile, on the complaint of Ayesha’s brother the police officials have registered the case of the incident.