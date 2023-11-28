Two female student injured in Multan college bus firing incident

LAHORE: At least two female students sustained bullet injuries after armed individuals on a car opened fire on a college bus near Multan Road, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per police officials, multiple individuals on a car opened fire on a college bus, after which two female students named Ayesha and Nimra got injured.

The injured students were shifted to General Hospital, meanwhile, on the complaint of Ayesha’s brother the police officials have registered the case of the incident.

In July this year, two persons were killed in a car firing incident that took place in Lahore’s Mughalpura area.

Police said that a car firing incident took place in Lahore’s Mughalpura area in which two persons were killed. The slain persons were identified as Imran and Guddu.

Police added that the slain persons were having a property dispute with their brother-in-law. Police claimed that the brother-in-law along with his accomplice opened fire at the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police launched a thorough investigation into the firing incident.

In September last year, the Quetta car firing incident had a drop scene as the brother turned out to be the murderer of his three siblings over personal and property disputes.