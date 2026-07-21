Colman Domingo is under negotiation for a live-action film of The Princess and the Frog.

According to sources, Colman Domingo is in talks with Tony Award-nominated director Robert O’Hara. They also revealed that the live-action remake is expected to be based on a fresh story centered on Princess Tiana rather than a remake of the 2009 animated movie.

Released in 2009, The Princess and the Frog follows Tiana, a young woman in New Orleans who dreams of opening her own restaurant. After kissing a prince who has been turned into a frog, she also becomes a frog, and the pair set off on an adventure to find a way to become human again.

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The film earned about $279 million worldwide and has remained popular through home releases and Disney+. The project is still in its early stages of negotiations, and no official deal has been finalised with Disney.