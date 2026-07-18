Disney Consumer Products to collaborate with Champion NFL Collection

In the latest Disney NFL collaboration, NFL teams are partnering with iconic Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar characters through storytelling-led designs inspired by team identity and fan culture.

The collection featured another exciting moment in Disney and ESPN’s “Year of the Super Bowl,” a landmark, yearlong celebration building toward ESPN’s first Super Bowl production in February.

Each matchup was developed through a deliberate creative process that considered team history, fan traditions, visual identity, city culture, and character storytelling, resulting in pairings designed to feel authentic, surprising, and unique.

Read More:Disney+ resolves widespread global outage after login errors

The first eight team-character pairings were revealed this afternoon through the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC, a live experience that reimagined one of sports’ most iconic traditions through an unmistakable Disney lens.

Spanning tees, crewnecks, and sweatshirts, the collection transforms team pride into a new expression of fandom, blending Champion’s sports heritage with Disney storytelling in a way that feels rooted in today’s sports culture.

“Today’s consumers view fandom as an extension of personal style, and this collection was designed with that mindset from the start,” said Bret Healey, Disney’s Director of Graphic Design at Disney Consumer Products. “Each piece transforms team affiliation into something expressive, collectible and culturally relevant.”