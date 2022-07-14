Colonel Laiq Mirza martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

QUETTA: Pakistan Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, who was abducted by terrorists, has been martyred in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, who was serving in DHA Quetta, was abducted on Tuesday night around 15 km from Ziarat, while he was traveling with his family. Levies official told a foreign media outlet that the militants only took Laiq and his cousin, Umar Javed with them and left the remaining members.

Army’s Quick Response Force (QRF) followed the terrorists and traced them near Mangi Dam. The area was surrounded by security personnel on the night of 13 and 14 July, the ISPR said.

In the exchange of fire with the security forces, two terrorists were shot dead, while the terrorists fled with Umar Javed, an abductee after martyring Lt. Colonel Laiq Baig.

The army’s public relations wing said that a search operation is underway for the recovery of Umar Javed.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also confirmed the death of the armed forces officer and expressed sorrow, while the Pakistan army has not yet commented on the incident.

The BAP leader said the inhumane act aimed at creating a terror atmosphere in the sparsely populated region.

