Tuesday, August 3, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Reuters

Comedian Kathy Griffin diagnosed with lung cancer despite ‘not smoking’

test

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 (Reuters) – American comedian Kathy Griffin said on Monday that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer although she has never been a smoker.

Kathy Griffin, 60, said in social media postings that she would undergo surgery to remove part of a lung and that doctors were optimistic about the outcome.

“I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin wrote.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she added.

Kathy Griffin, a two-time Emmy winner, has been out of the spotlight since 2017 when she lost jobs and sponsorships after posing with a fake severed head depicting then-US President Donald Trump in what was intended to be a joke.

The Secret Service opened an investigation into the incident but no legal action was taken against Griffin.

Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.