Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing Wednesday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Bahrain’s Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam discussed matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in defence and security fields.

Moreover, the Bahrain naval force commander has met Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in his office today.

Earlier on December 8, Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, healthcare and Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive COVID-19 eradication were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS had said that Pakistan valued its relations with Bahrain and strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations were its priority.

The army chief had lauded Bahrain’s support to building the King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, Islamabad.

The visiting dignitary had pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.