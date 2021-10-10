Commissioner Karachi directs to launch anti-dengue drive as cases soar

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners to launch an effective anti-dengue campaign in all seven districts of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

In a notification addressed to all deputy commissioners, the Karachi commissioner has asked the departments concerned to gear up the pace of the anti-dengue spray process. He also asked authorities to mobilise field teams for anti-dengue drive.

The commissioner has directed to launch indoor and outdoor surveillance, including in public and private buildings, tire shops and graveyards.

He directed the deputy commissioners to monitor the measures taken to prevent dengue. Karachi Commissioner Iqbal also urged citizens to not let water get stagnant in their houses and on the rooftops.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh has recorded 377 dengue fever cases in October till now with most cases reported in Matiari district, the provincial health department said in a report on the viral disease.

As per the statistics released by the Sindh Health Department here on Sunday, 377 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever were reported in the province in the ongoing month.

Most cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever, 132, were reported in Matiari district.

In Karachi 48 cases were reported in the city’s Central district, 46 cases were recorded in the East district, 42 cases in Korangi, 18 cases in District South, 21 cases in West district and 13 cases in Malir district, according to the health department report.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever also spreading in Tharparker and Hyderabad districts, according to the report.

The province had recorded 603 dengue cases in September, provincial health department said.

