Commissioner Karachi seeks FWO assistance for Nasla Tower razing

KARACHI: The city commissioner has Tuesday written to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to seek its help in knocking down the illegal Nasla Tower in compliance with the top court orders that directed the operation within a week, ARY News reported.

In the letter today, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has reached out to FWO officials to survey the site of the illegal tower to consider options of razing it as per court orders.

The commissioner has asked of FWO to complete its survey report within two days so it can go forward in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders.

It was yesterday reported that in pursuance of the SCP order earlier Monday on knocking down the Sharea Faisal’s Nasla Tower, the civic authorities are reportedly mulling over the option to flatten the illegal building using explosives.

Authorities mull demolition of illegal Nasla Tower using explosives

The high-level huddle has joined heads to see whether the 11-storey Nasla Tower can be razed using controlled blasting methods, the sources privy to the developments have told ARY News.

According to the sources, the option of reaching out to FWO is also under consideration to have it use its sophisticated technology to expedite the demolitions.

The SCP Karachi Registry bench chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered Commissioner Karachi to employ the Controlled Blasting method for the demolitions. However, when asked for a comment, Commissioner Iqbal Memon excused himself.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!