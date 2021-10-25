Authorities mull demolition of illegal Nasla Tower using explosives

KARACHI: In pursuance of the Supreme Court order earlier Monday on knocking down the Sharea Faisal’s Nasla Tower, the civic authorities are reportedly mulling over the option to flatten the illegal building using explosives, ARY News reported.

The high-level huddle has joined heads to see whether the 11-storey Nasla Tower can be razed using controlled blasting methods, the sources privy to the developments have told ARY News.

According to the sources, the option of reaching out to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is also under consideration to have it use its sophisticated technology to expedite the demolitions.

The SCP Karachi Registry bench chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered Commissioner Karachi to employ the Controlled Blasting method for the demolitions. However, when asked for a comment, Commissioner Iqbal Memon excused himself.

WHY HASN’T NASLA TOWER BEEN KNOCKED DOWN, ASKS SC

Earlier today, the top court directed the civic authorities to knock down the Nasla Tower within a week’s time.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed gave this direction while hearing cases at the Karachi registry.

“Why hasn’t the Nasla Tower been pulled down?” asked the chief justice, expressing displeasure over non-implementation of the SC order. The court ruled that no any kind of concession would be allowed in the case.

On Oct 15, the residents were notified by their concerned assistant commissioner to vacate the building within 15 days or face coercive action by state authorities.

