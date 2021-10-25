Why hasn’t Nasla Tower been knocked down, asks SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the civic authorities to knock down the Nasla Tower within a week’s time, reported ARY News.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed gave this direction while hearing cases at the Karachi registry.

“Why hasn’t the Nasla Tower been pulled down?” asked the chief justice, expressing displeasure over non-implementation of the SC order.

On Oct 15, the residents of the Nasla Tower were notified by their concerned assistant commissioner to vacate the building within 15 days or face coercive action by state authorities.

The assistant commissioner (AC) of Ferozabad issued a notice and also published it in the newspapers that carry warnings against not vacating the Tower buildings within the 15 days, as the Supreme Court order demanded the demolition of the structure.

In case of failure, the notification said that the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010 “may be initiated against you or other coercive action may be taken”.

