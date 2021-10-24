‘PTI lawmakers ready to give apartments to Nasla Tower affectees’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman said on Sunday that the party lawmakers are ready to give their apartments to the affectees of the Nasla Tower, ARY News reported.

Khurrum Sher Zaman, while talking to media today, said that Asif Ali Zardari is the richest personality in Asia. He demanded the Sindh authorities provide one bungalow to each affectee of the Nasla Tower besides handing over Rs50 million each as compensation.

He criticised the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for not raising the serious issue of the Nasla Tower affectees as yet. Zaman said that Nasla Tower residents were unaware of the story behind the development.

READ: SC BINS REVIEW PETITION AGAINST DEMOLITION OF NASLA TOWER

The PTI Karachi president demanded to penalise the then director-general (DG) and directors of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). He said that SBCA is the most corrupt department of the Sindh government.

On October 14, the residents of Nasla Tower, declared illegal by the top court, had been notified by their concerned assistant commissioner to vacate the building within 15 days or face coercive action by state authorities.

The assistant commissioner of Ferozabad had issued a notice and also published it in the newspapers that carry warnings against not vacating the Nasla Tower buildings within the 15 days, as the Supreme Court order demanded the demolition of the structure.

READ: KNOCK DOWN NASLA TOWER IMMEDIATELY, SC KARACHI REGISTERY BENCH ORDERS

Since all the review petitions have also been quashed by the top court and all the options have been exhausted, the notification said, adding that the commissioner Karachi is compliant to the top court orders and therefore it is required of the building residents to leave the building within the given time.

In case of failure, the notification said that the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010 “may be initiated against you or other coercive action may be taken”.

Earlier last month, The Supreme Court binned the review petition of builders and residents against the demolition of Nasla Tower, located in Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim Society.

