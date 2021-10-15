Karachi’s illegal Nasla Tower residents told to vacate building in 15 days

KARACHI: The residents of Nasla Tower, declared illegal by the top court, have been notified by their concerned assistant commissioner to vacate the building within 15 days or face coercive action by state authorities, ARY News reported.

The assistant commissioner of Ferozabad has issued a notice and also published it in the newspapers that carry warnings against not vacating the Nasla Tower buildings within the 15 days, as the Supreme Court order demanded the demolition of the structure.

Since all the review petitions have also been quashed by the top court and all the options have been exhausted, the notification said, adding that the commissioner Karachi is compliant to the top court orders and therefore it is required of the building residents to leave the building within given time.

In case of failure, the notification said that the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010 “may be initiated against you or other coercive action may be taken”.

SC bins review petition against demolition of Nasla Tower

Earlier last month, The Supreme Court binned the review petition of builders and residents against the demolition of Nasla Tower, located in Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim Society.

The review petition filed by the residents and the builder of Nasla Tower was taken by a SC bench at the Karachi Registry of the apex court.

At the outset of the hearing, Munir A Malik, the lawyer of Nasla Tower in his arguments before the court said, the builder bought the land not encroached, we all are aware that not a single property is leased in Sindhi Muslim Society, he added.

