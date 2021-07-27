‘Find my dog!’ Commissioner puts state machinery to personal use

GUJRANWALA: As the pet dog of Punjab’s division commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman went missing on Tuesday, the bureaucrat has reportedly put all state machinery in his authority and the personnel to recover it, ARY News learned.

Gujranwala Commissioner used rickshaws to blast announcements on its speakers and has ordered subordinates to recover the dog come what may.

The local police and administration staff has been made to take a break from discharging their duties to find the lost doggo as the commissioner is worried.

The dog must be recovered and presented to the commissioner in the course of the day, has been the instructions to the subordinates reportedly.

The sources keeping an eye on the development from the get-go told ARY News the pet dog has gone missing from the Commissioner House.

However, the commissioner office has said in a clarification that the Municipal Corporation of Gujranwala was tasked to recover the dog, it went on to broadcast the message in the streets.

The office said the municipal corporation has been asked to stop making such announcements across the city.