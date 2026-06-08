Committee constituted to finalise draft auto policy

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday underscored the need to develop a competitive, innovative and sustainable automotive ecosystem in Pakistan.

He said such a framework would support economic growth, strengthen industrial capacity, create skilled employment opportunities and promote environmental sustainability through a future-ready automotive sector.

Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review the auto and auto parts policy, with particular emphasis on accelerating Pakistan’s transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), according to a press release issued by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for power, petroleum and climate change; the adviser to the prime minister on industries and production; ministers of state for finance and railways; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa; secretaries of commerce, industries and production, and petroleum; the national coordinator of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC); senior officials from relevant ministries; and leading policy experts and economists.

Participants were briefed on measures aimed at promoting EV adoption, strengthening domestic manufacturing, facilitating industry growth through supportive government policies, creating employment opportunities, boosting exports, and contributing to Pakistan’s climate change mitigation efforts.

To ensure a comprehensive and consultative process, the meeting decided to constitute a subcommittee to review the draft auto policy in consultation with all stakeholders and finalise its recommendations.

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