Committee recommends to place PTI chief, others name on ECL

A meeting of the sub-committee of the caretaker federal cabinet on Wednesday recommended placing the names of the PTI chairman and others on the Exit Control List (ECL), citing sources, ARY News reported.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and others.

The meeting of the ECL committee was held to review different cases including the 190 million pound scandal against the former prime minister.

The committee recommended placing the names of the PTI chairman along with 40 others in the 190 million pound scandal and other cases. Following the court orders, the committee also recommended removing the names of 7 people from the Exit Control List.

The recommendations will be sent to the caretaker federal cabinet for approval.

Earlier, the caretaker federal government placed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), sources said.

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s name has been placed on ECL in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, sources privy to the development told ARY News.