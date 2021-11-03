Committee to raze Nasla Tower shortlists 4 demolition companies

KARACHI: The committee to demolish the illegal Nasla Tower chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of the east district has Wednesday interviewed and shortlisted at least four companies for proceeding with the demolition as per court orders, ARY News reported.

The committee interviewed five companies in total today and after perusing through their profiles, it has finalized four companies to now vie for the assignment of knocking down the fated tower.

The sources have told ARY News that the select of comapnies in the final rounds have been asked to submit their quotations to the committee. Among the four companies, two gave presentations on manual demolition while the rest two laid out their plans on contolled implosion of the building.

We are currently going through both the ways to pursue the court order and only by Friday can we reach a conclusion to be presented to the city commissioner then, said the East DC.

Commissioner Karachi forms body for demolition of Nasla Tower

Ealier this week, Commissioner Karachi constituted a committee to analyze proposals from companies interested in taking part in the demolition of Nasla Tower on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to a notification, the eight-member committee would be led by deputy commissioner East and would include Director General (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), SSP East, senior director anti-encroachment, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) official, and others.

The committee would review all proposals submitted by the companies and would recommend the best firm able to do the demolition of the Nasla Tower.

