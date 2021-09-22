Compensation of effectees in nullah cleaning drive is Sindh’s duty: SC

KARACHI: All the effectees of the city’s nullah cleaning drives that involved demolitions of houses must be compensated within a year, said Wednesday the Supreme Court justice during the hearing on Karachi encroachments, ARY News reported.

It is the responsibility of the provincial government to rehabilitate the people who lost their houses amid cleaning drive, the top court told the Advocate General.

The effectees of Orangi, Gujjar and Mehmoodabad nullahs are to be compensated within a year, the SC order, however, it directed the chief minister of Sindh to personally furnish a report on the development within two weeks.

The Sindh government says they don’t have the funds, noted SC, adding that it is not a satisfactory response.

Arrange for the funds and let us know within two weeks, it directed the AG to have Sindh CM present before the court with the update.

The court further expressed annoyance over the treatment of the city at large and said the entire city is littered and mismanaged.

Is that how you run a city? The apex court’s Karachi registry asked the Sindh government and noted that the federal government is no different. A little rain deluges large parts of city and even its sewers are frequently overflowing, the judge said.