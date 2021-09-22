Rain expected any minute as monsoon system enters Karachi

KARACHI: The forecast rain system of the last monsoon spell has Wednesday entered Karachi and the showers are expected to begin any time, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department, ARY News reported.

For the three days straight, moderate to heavy rain showers are expected across the city and the atmosphere is to remain cloudy.

The humidity has been recorded to be around 78 per cent in the air today.

The Met Office said the highest the temperature can go is up to 33 degrees centigrade while at present in the early morning hours the mercury marks 28 degrees.

Karachi likely to receive moderate rainfall from Thursday

Earlier yesterday, it was reported citing PMD which had forecast moderate rainfall in Karachi and other areas from Thursday, September 23 to 25 in the upcoming wet spell.

Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate into Sindh from Wednesday (today). This weather system will bring rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and accompanied by occasional gusty winds, according to the weather forecast.

Fresh monsoon system will bring rainfall in southeastern districts of Sindh including Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin from 22-25 September.