Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor for ‘hurting religious sentiments’: Deets

A complaint has been filed with the Mumbai police, against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, for allegedly ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently basking on the success of his latest release ‘Animal’, is now facing a police complaint from a Mumbai man over the viral Christmas video.

For the unversed, a clip of the actor from the annual Christmas brunch of the Kapoor family went viral on social media, where he is seen lighting a cake after pouring liquor over it. Doing so, he also chanted “Jai Mata Di“, which didn’t sit well with the complainant, Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station of the city through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

According to the copy of the complaint, Tiwari accused the actor and the Kapoor family of ‘deliberately invoking Hindu Gods and Goddesses by sprinkling intoxicating liquor on the cake and offering it to fire while celebrating any other religious festival with the intention of insulting the Sanatan Dharma there’.

While no FIR (First Information Report) was registered in the case, the complainant urged for the actor to be booked under sections 295(A), 298, 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

It is pertinent to note here that the doting parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also revealed their daughter’s face, introducing Raha Kapoor to the world, at the same Christmas brunch, when the whole Kapoor clan came together for the annual celebrations.

