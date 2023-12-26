Kareena or Raj Kapoor? Social media divided over who Raha Kapoor looks like!

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal their daughter Raha Kapoor’s face to the world, netizens are divided over who this little cutie looks like.

A little over a year after her birth, doting parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally revealed their daughter’s face, introducing Raha Kapoor to the world this Christmas, when the whole Kapoor clan came together for the Christmas brunch.

With the paparazzi-clicked pictures and videos of the star of the moment going viral across social media platforms, netizens are arguing over whether she looks more like either of her parents, grandparents or any other relative.

While some believe that she is a good mix of both Alia and Ranbir, as mentioned by the former during her latest ‘Koffee With Karan’ outing, others were of the idea that she looks like her late grandfather, and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

As per a discussion on the social site Reddit, netizens even pointed out similarities between Raha’s click and an old childhood photo of Bollywood A-lister, and her aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, there were also some comments drawing comparisons between her blue eyes and similar ones of her great-grandfather, legendary artist Raj Kapoor.

Pertinent to note here that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April last year, after more than five years of dating and the duo welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6 last year.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reveal daughter Raha’s face, picture goes viral