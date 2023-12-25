Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reveal daughter Raha’s face, picture goes viral

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their fans happy by revealing daughter Raha Kapoor’s face to the world at a gathering.

A report by India news agency NDTV stated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended a gathering with their daughter Raha Kapoor at the Kapoor Family residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The little one looked adorable in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes.

Her mother donned a floral black dress and her father wore a black jacket with dark jeans. The parents were smiling as they showed their daughter to the paparazzi.

#AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor step out for the Kapoor’s christmas lunch with their daughter Raha Kapoor and the internet can’t keep calm! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q9aqhuyuPD — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 25, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that a fan had asked Raha Kapoor’s nickname from the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ star in an interactive session on the social media application Instagram. The actress quickly responded to that question and revealed three nicknames of Raha. They were Rahu, Rara, Lollipop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She added a disclaimer reading “to name a few” at the end of her post.

Moreover, the actress was asked if she felt separation anxiety for Raha Kapoor. The actress responded, “It’s never easy leaving her. But I guess I will take a while to change. Knowing she’s with family even when I’m away makes me feel less guilty somehow.”

It is pertinent to mention that Raha Kapoor turned a year old in November. Alia Bhatt had shared pictures and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter.

“Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

