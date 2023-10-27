‘Completely mesmerized by Anushka Sharma…’: Ranveer Singh’s video goes viral

An old video of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh confessing his first reaction to debut co-star Anushka Sharma has emerged on social media after his latest outing on ‘Koffee With Karan’ with now-wife Deepika Padukone.

After the very first joint outing of Bollywood’s reel-to-real-life couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ earlier this week, an old video from season 3 of the chat show emerged on social media platforms, when the ‘Simmba’ actor sat on the Kouch with his debut co-star and then-rumoured-girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

A mashup of quite resembling first meeting stories of Singh with both Sharma and his now-wife Padukone caught the attention of netizens as he described, “I watched Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and was completely mesmerised by Anushka [Sharma]. We go out for dinner, I am with this model and all I can talk about is just Anushka.”

In a rather similar tone during the latest episode, the actor explained being smitten by Padukone after watching her film ‘Cocktail’, and could ‘just think of only Deepika’ when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team were discussing the lead actor for their debut collaboration, ‘Ramleela’.

As the clip surfaced on social media, internet users flooded the comments section with all sorts of reactions to his OTT stories.

“This internet age doesn’t miss anything, Anushka, Deepika or that wind,” commented one of them, while another brought up a line from Padukone’s film with his ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Tamasha’ and wrote, “Like Imtiaz Ali said: It’s always the same story.”

“And I thought he’s a green flag,” one of them noted, to which, someone opined, “I have special sympathy for the girls who believe these stories and expect such fairy tale in their own lives.”

