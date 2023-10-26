Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil wedding video after 5 years of marriage – Watch

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveiled their wedding video after 5 years of marriage.

The It couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their official wedding film for the first time, during a recent and their first joint outing on ace filmmaker, Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

The four-minute-long video began with Singh narrating the story of his dreamy proposal to his on and off-screen heroine, Padukone, in Maldives, after which the duo flew down to Bengaluru, to meet her parents.

The stunningly captured film featured footage from their engagement party, the mehendi event by the lake, Padukone getting ready for the nuptials, and the two exchanging vows in their Anand Karaj ceremony as well.

In the video, the former badminton champion and father of the ‘Pathaan’ actor, Prakash Padukone, also confessed that Singh brings excitement to their ‘boring’ family of four.

For the unversed, Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years.

During their first joint outing on the popular chat show, the real-life couple also revealed that they had secretly gotten engaged years before tying the knot. “In 2015 I proposed to her,” Singh shared, with an explanation, “Iske pehle ki koi aur ajaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hun (before someone else does, I decided to).”

