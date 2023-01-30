Condemnations pour in following Peshawar Mosque blast

PESHAWAR: Condemnations pour in across the country on Monday following blast inside a mosque in the Police Lines Peshawar, earlier today, ARY News reported.

Reacting over the bomb blast inside the police line mosque Peshawar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the killing of worshipers in the mosque is against the teachings of Islam. He condemned the bomb blast and asked the interior minister to provide his assistance to the KP government.

PTI chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter and condemned the bomb blast. He expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims. He further said that it is imperative that we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.

Foreign minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the inhuman attack and said that strict actions will be taken against those who are perpetuating violence and their facilitators.

چیئرمین پیپلزپارٹی اور وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی پشاور میں خودکش حملے کی مذمت ضمنی اور عام انتخابات سے قبل دہشتگردی کے واقعات معنی خیز ہیں، بلاول بھٹو زرداری دہشتگردوں ،ان کے سرپرستوں اور

سہولت کاروں کے خلاف سخت کاروائی ہوگی ، بلاول بھٹو زرداری @BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 30, 2023

The PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the bomb blast condemned the attack and said that the resurgence of terrorism in KP is dangerous.

Former speaker of the national assembly Asad Qaiser condemned the attack and expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims.

Earlier today, the death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast jumped to 18, while over 70 are injured, confirmed the Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson.

The blast was reported inside a mosque in the Police Lines, Peshawar. Police and rescuers shifted the injured to the Lady Reading and other hospitals in the area. Emergency has been imposed by the caretaker government of KP in Peshawar’s hospitals.

Islamabad security

After the Peshawar bomb blast, the Islamabad police have put the security of the federal capital on high alert. The Islamabad Capital Territory police tightened security at the entry and exit points of the federal capital.

