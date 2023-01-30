Peshawar mosque blast: Death toll jumps to 28, over 150 injured

PESHAWAR: The death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast has jumped to 28, while over 150 are injured, confirmed Peshawar deputy commissioner Riaz Mehsud on Monday.

The blast was reported inside a mosque in the Police Lines, Peshawar.

Police and rescuers shifted the injured to the Lady Reading and other hospitals in the area. Emergency has been imposed by the caretaker government of KP in Peshawar’s hospitals.

The Lady Reading Hospital has confirmed the death of at least 17 injured in the blast, while the deputy commissioner of Peshawar has confirmed the martyrdom of 28 people and injuries to over 150 people.

The administration of the Lady Reading Hospital has appealed to the masses for blood donations to treat the injured.

The authorities, who are assessing the nature of the blast, immediately cordoned off the area. The law enforcement agencies personnel are collecting the evidence from the crime scene.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood were shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

A part of the mosque has collapsed. The nature of the blast is unknown as per initial reports. An eye witness while talking to ARY News said, he was going to the mosque when the blast occurred and panic prevailed.

Rana Sanaullah says blast was ‘suicide’ attack

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the Peshawar mosque blast was a ‘suicide attack’.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Rana Snaullah, while condemning the blast said as per the initial investigation report, the blast was a ‘suicide attack’.

He also feared a rise in the number of casualties and the added majority of the martyrs and the injured are policemen.

Condemnation

The political leadership of the country including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president, Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Imran Khan, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser and others have strongly condemned the terror attack and vowed to give exemplary punishment to those involved in it.

The political leadership extended their prayers and condolences go to the victims’ families.

Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 30, 2023

سابق صدر آصف علی کی پشاور میں خودکش دھماکے کی مذمت خیبر پختونخوا میں دہشتگردوں کا

سرگرم ہونا انتہائی خطرناک ہے، آصف علی زرداری حکومت نیشنل ایکشن پلان پر عمل کرتے ہوئے دہشتگردی کی نرسریوں کو تباہ کرے، آصف علی زرداری @AAliZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 30, 2023

Security on high alert

The Islamabad police have put the security of the federal capital on high alert.

As per details, the Islamabad Capital Territory police tightened security at the entry and exit points of the federal capital.

The police officials instructed the citizens of Islamabad to keep important documents with them including computerized national identity cards (CNICs) besides appealing to the residents to corporate with the on-duty cops during the checking process.

This is a developing story….

