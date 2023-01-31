UN chief condemns Peshawar blast

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Monday’s suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar in which over 80 people were martyred and many more wounded, saying it was “particularly abhorrent” that the attack occurred at a place of worship.

The death toll in the suicide bombing in the Police Lines mosque in Peshawar has climbed to 83 after 13 more dead bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by the rescue teams.

“Freedom of religion or belief, including the ability to worship in peace and security, is a universal human right,” his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement he read out at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured,” the statement said.

It added, “The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism.”

Replying to a question about the increasing number of attacks taking place across Pakistan for which the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), using the Afghan soil, has claimed the responsibility, the spokesman said that “every government or every authority that has control over (its) territory has a responsibility towards the international community to make sure that their territory is not being used for terrorist activities.”

