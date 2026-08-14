Congo reports Ebola death in new province, official says

Democratic Republic of Congo health authorities have identified a person who has died from Ebola in a province ​not previously affected by the ongoing outbreak, an official ‌told Reuters, raising fears of wider transmission from multiple exposures before and after the patient’s death.

The case involves a motorcycle taxi driver who ​travelled to Bas-Uele province, where no cases had previously ​been reported, from Haut-Uele province, where cases had ⁠already been confirmed, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, head of Congo’s National Institute ​for Biomedical Research, told Reuters.

The patient died in Bas-Uele’s capital Buta ​after developing haemorrhagic symptoms consistent with Ebola and tested positive for the virus after he died, Muyembe said.

Haut-Uele, one of five provinces affected by ​the outbreak, which was announced on May 15, has ​recorded 113 confirmed cases, according to the latest available government data published on ‌Tuesday.

Bas-Uele ⁠would not be added to the list of affected provinces until there is a case involving local transmission.

But Muyembe said the motorcycle taxi driver visited several health facilities before his ​death, and fellow ​motorcycle taxi drivers ⁠tried to retrieve his body, prompting the local police to intervene, raising fears that several ​people may have been infected.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak, ​Congo’s ⁠17th, has so far infected 4,566 people, including 2,128 deaths, according to government data released on Wednesday. The number of cases makes it ⁠the ​second-largest outbreak on record, behind the ​outbreak in West Africa that lasted from 2014 to 2016.