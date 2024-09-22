Congo virus claims another life in Quetta

QUETTA: A 16-year-old patient suffering from the Congo virus has died at Fatima Jinnah Hospital in Quetta, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the patient was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and received intensive treatment, but succumbed to the illness.

This latest case raises the total number of Congo virus deaths in the province to nine this year however, hospital authorities have confirmed that 34 cases of the virus have been reported in Quetta.

Earlier, a new case of Congo virus was reported in Quetta, with a 30-year-old man, Rohullah, a resident of Hazara Town, being diagnosed with the disease.

The 30-year-old affectee was shifted to the isolation ward of Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

This is the 27th case of Congo virus reported in Balochistan. So far, five people have lost their lives to the disease this year. The hospital administration taken measures to ensure the patient’s isolation and treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of CCHF.

In the wake of high disease transmission, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take steps to interrupt the transmission of CCHF.

It explained that CCHF is caused by tick-borne Nairovirus. Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.