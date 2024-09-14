Quetta reports two Congo virus related deaths in 24hours

QUETTA: At least two individual lost their life to the deadly Congo virus in 24 hours in Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Health Department stated that a patient who was under treatment at Fatima Jinnah Hospital has succumbed to the disease.

In the past 24 hours, two new cases of Congo virus have been reported, taking the total number of cases in Balochistan to 30, with 8 fatalities so far this year.

Earlier, a new case of Congo virus was reported in Quetta, with a 30-year-old man, Rohullah, a resident of Hazara Town, being diagnosed with the disease.

The 30-year-old affectee was shifted to the isolation ward of Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

This is the 27th case of Congo virus reported in Balochistan. So far, five people have lost their lives to the disease this year. The hospital administration taken measures to ensure the patient’s isolation and treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of CCHF.

In the wake of high disease transmission, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take steps to interrupt the transmission of CCHF.

It explained that CCHF is caused by tick-borne Nairovirus. Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.