Conjoined twins separated in Karachi after 12 hours long surgery

KARACHI: In a remarkable advancement in the field of medicine, a team of physicians at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi successfully performed surgery on two-month-old conjoined twins, Naila and Shumaila, who are from Naushahro Feroze district.

The intricate procedure spanned 10 to 12 hours and required the collaboration of a team comprising 10 medical professionals, including four distinguished surgeons from prominent hospitals in Karachi.

The twins were delivered on September 10 at a private medical facility. Their grandmother reported that the parents, Ghulam Mustafa and his spouse, encountered financial challenges in securing the necessary surgery.

Nevertheless, an official from NICH stated that the hospital administration took care of all associated costs.

Experts from NICH, Aga Khan University Hospital, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), and the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) worked together on the operation.

Additionally, specialists from private hospitals were consulted during the preparatory phase, as noted by NICH Executive Director Dr. Nasir Suddle.

“The surgery presented significant challenges but was ultimately successful, owing to the collective effort and expertise of all participants. The health of both twins is stable,” remarked Prof. Suddle.

The twins’ grandmother conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the medical team and supporters. “We were unable to afford the operation. I am grateful to everyone who assisted us and to the doctors who dedicated themselves to saving our daughters,” she expressed.