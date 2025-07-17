Connie Francis, singer of viral hit ‘Pretty Little Baby’, dies

Connie Francis, the legendary American singer known for her iconic hit Pretty Little Baby, has died at the age of 87.

The singer had recently been unwell and was admitted to hospital, where she later passed away.

Connie Francis rose to fame in the 1950s and 60s with a string of chart-topping songs, including Who’s Sorry Now, Stupid Cupid, Lipstick on Your Collar, and Where the Boys Are.

However, it was her 1962 track Pretty Little Baby that found a remarkable second life more than 60 years later, going viral on TikTok and introducing her voice to a new generation of listeners.

The viral success of Pretty Little Baby saw the song reach the top five on both the US and UK Spotify streaming charts earlier this year.

It has since been streamed more than 74 million times. Connie Francis had said she was delighted by the renewed interest in her music, even admitting that she had forgotten she had recorded the track.

In recent weeks, the star had been battling serious health problems. She was reportedly suffering from severe pelvic pain that left her using a wheelchair and led to her hospitalisation in an intensive care unit.

The condition also forced her to cancel a scheduled performance on Independence Day.

Connie Francis had continued to stay in touch with her fans, sharing health updates and expressing her gratitude for their support and love.

Her friend Ron Roberts confirmed her death, calling it a great loss and expressing deep sadness.

Throughout her career, Connie Francis became one of the most recognisable voices of her era.

Her influence stretched far beyond her early chart success, and the late-life resurgence of Pretty Little Baby proved her lasting legacy in popular culture.

In later interviews, Connie Francis also spoke openly about her personal challenges, including being misdiagnosed with various mental health conditions.

Despite her struggles, she remained a much-loved figure in music, remembered for both her voice and resilience.

Connie Francis leaves behind a legacy of timeless music that continues to resonate with fans old and new.