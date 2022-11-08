‘Conspiracy underway to impose governor’s rule in Punjab, KP’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Shaukat Yousafzai claimed Tuesday that the federal government is hatching a conspiracy to impose governor’s rule in Punjab and KP provinces, ARY News reported.

KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai claimed in a Twitter message that the centre is hatching a conspiracy to impose governor’s rule in Punjab and KP provinces. He added that the federal government is afraid of the peaceful protests of PTI.

He slammed the coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for remaining silent over the undemocratic moves. He warned that the country will pay dearly for the expected imposition the governor’s rule.

The provincial minister demanded the judiciary to take notice of the statements hinting at the governor’s rule.

پی ٹی آئی کے پرامن احتجاج سے خوفزدہ وفاقی حکومت پنجاب اور خیبرپختونخوا میں گورنر راج لگانے کی سازش کررہی ہے بدقسمتی سے حکومتی اتحاد میں شامل جمہوریت کی دعویدار پیپلزپارٹی خاموش ہے۔ بلاوجہ گورنر راج کے نفاذ کی ملک کو بہت بڑی قیمت ادا کرنی پڑے گی۔ اعلیٰ عدلیہ بیانات کا نوٹس لے ۔ — Shaukat Ali Yousafzai (@SAYousafzaiPTI) November 8, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Interior Ministry asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab governments to take immediate steps for clearing roads after the ongoing protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The interior ministry sent letters to the KP and Punjab government, urging to take immediate steps for clearing the closed roads due to the PTI protests. The ministry asked the provincial governments to fulfil their constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order.

Expressing outrage at the closure of arterial roads, the ministry stated that the provincial authorities failed to play their constitutional role after failing to disperse the protestors.

READ: CENTRE REFUSES TO WITHDRAW SERVICES OF PUNJAB IG

It added that the Constitution permits independent public movement. The ministry directed the provinces to intervene in the matter and reopen the roads for all kinds of traffic.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers continued their protests in different parts of the country following the assassination attempt on the party chief Imran Khan.

In another development, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi ordered the deployment of Rangers inside and outside the Punjab Governor House in the wake of protests being staged by PTI.

