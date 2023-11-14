Constituency delimitation disputes in 88 districts disposed off: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has resolved objections regarding the initial constituency delmitation in 88 districts so far.

According to state-run news agency, the electoral watchdog resolved objections regarding the initial constituency boundaries in 88 districts, to finalize the delimitation of constituencies and publish it by November 30.

The election schedule will be revealed following the release of the final constituencies. The ECP issued a provisional report on constituency delimitation, derived from the recently concluded census, on September 27.

The ECP established two benches to address objections related to national and provincial assembly constituencies on a daily basis.

ECP sources have stated that concerns about defining constituencies, including districts such as Islamabad, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmor, Sialkot, Khuzdar, Rajanpur, South Karachi, Multan, Mansehra, Karachi West, Central Karachi, Keamari, and others have been sorted out.

A total of 1,324 objections were lodged regarding constituency delimitation nationwide, with 672 from Punjab, 228 from Sindh, 293 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 from Balochistan, and 7 objections from Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.