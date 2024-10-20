Constitutional amendment draft to be presented before cabinet today

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the draft of constitutional package will be presented before the federal cabinet today (Sunday) for formal approval.

Talking to media in Islamabad, along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, he said proposals of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been incorporated in the draft.

The Law Minister said he apprised the Federal Cabinet about the threadbare discussion on the constitutional amendment. He said the stance of the allied parties was also presented in the cabinet meeting.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said timelines have been proposed in the constitutional package regarding the appointment of judges and evaluation of their performance to make the process of accountability transparent and swift.

Later, talking to the media, Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said the cabinet will meet at two thirty p.m. today. He said the Senate and the National Assembly will vote on the constitutional amendment following approval by the cabinet.

Rana Sanaullah Khan appreciated JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for engaging with the PTI on the matter, describing it as a positive and democratic approach.

The JUI-F Chief, however, said that the PTI’s politics does not involve collaboration with others.

After a series of meetings at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad and delayed starts of the National Assembly and Senate sessions, the presentation of the constitutional amendments draft was deffered to Sunday (today).

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence remained the centre of attention throughout Saturday as it was visited by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, heads of different political parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) head Akhtar Mengal.