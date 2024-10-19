Constitutional Amendments: Fazlur Reham’s objection on certain points comes forth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have agreed on judicial reforms through the constitutional amendments but the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party is still not in favour of some other points, ARY News reported.

According to sources, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be meeting Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday night to convince him.

ARY News revealed the key amendments demanded by the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party. According to sources Maulana Fazlur Rehman proposed an amendment to Article 38 to make the state free of interest by 2028.

An amendment in the Article 38 was not part of the draft approved by the parliamentary special committee. “The JUI-F wants all types of interest-free Islamic financial systems,” the sources said.

The Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party also demanded an additional clause to Article 70-1 of the Constitution which was not included in the draft approved by the parliamentary special committee.

The JUI-F has also proposed that a copy of every bill should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology for consideration and opinion before the passage by the parliament.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to present the constitutional amendments in the parliament even if Maulana Fazlur Rehman does not agree, the sources.

The PML-N-led federal government in its allies decided that the constitutional amendments will be presented in the parliament later Saturday night.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party will follow Imran Khan’s directives on constitutional amendments

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman the other day, Barrister Gohar said that they had a detailed discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The PTI chairman said that the draft of the constitutional amendments was approved by the special parliamentary committee amid opposition by the PTI.

“We were in a meeting with Maulana Sahib when came to know that the draft has been approved by the special parliamentary committee,” Barrister Gohar Ali Khan added.

“We will proceed according to Imran Khan’s guidance,” he added.