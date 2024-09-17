Constitutional amendments: JUI-F won’t support until provision of draft, says Hamdullah

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah Tuesday clarified that his party will not support the proposed constitutional amendments until the draft is made public.

In a statement, Hafiz Hamdullah questioned the whereabouts of the draft, stating, “Where is the draft of the constitutional amendments that the government wants? It should be made public. JUI-F will not support it until the draft is presented.”

Hafiz Hamdullah further added that even federal ministers claim they are unaware of the constitutional amendments, raising concerns about its origins.

“Delegations from PML-N, PPP, and other political parties are meeting with JUI-F, but how can we blindly support the government without seeing the draft,?” he asked.

The legislation should be in the best interest of the country and its people. If these constitutional amendments are indeed in the nation’s interest, why are they being kept hidden?”

Hamdullah also questioned why the government had not passed the amendments yet, despite claiming to have the required numbers.

“If they have the numbers, why hasn’t the approval been granted? Why were the National Assembly and Senate sessions postponed? It clearly indicates they lack the numbers.”

Hafiz Hamdullah praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s role in averting a political crisis, stating that even PTI has acknowledged Maulana’s efforts to push back the ‘assault’ on the parliament.