JUI-F, PTI reach consensus to establish constitutional court

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reached a consensus on the proposal to establish a constitutional court, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The leadership of PPP, PML-N, PTI, and JUI-F attended a special committee meeting of the National Assembly, during which JUI-F and PTI agreed to the formation of the court.

Sources also stated that the National Assembly session will continue without any major proceedings until tomorrow, as the constitutional amendment will be formally presented after a meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

READ: Details of likely Constitutional amendments revealed

In the meeting, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed opposition to any extension of employment terms, stating that he could not support the government on this issue.

He further suggested that the government should postpone the constitutional amendments, stressing that the amendment in the constitution should not be rushed.

PTI stressed that the government should avoid passing legislation hastily. However, both JUI-F and PTI found common ground on the establishment of a constitutional court.

There is also speculation that a consensus may be reached on the tenure of the Chief Justice, with the National Assembly scheduled to convene tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.