‘Constructive engagement’ with Afghanistan imperative for enduring peace, stability: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 243rd Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

The conference took a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said the forum was apprised on the prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially security along Pak-Afghan border and effective safeguards in place against various threats.

COAS Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime, due to which Pakistan’s borders and internal security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

He appreciated Army’s support and role towards the overall evacuation and transit related efforts in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries.

Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, the army chief said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for the war-raved country by the world community is imperative for enduring peace and stability.

Close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders is essential for a prosperous and peaceful region, the army top brass emphasised and paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for “his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous Freedom Movement in IIOJ&K and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence”.

COAS called for complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats. The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs, COAS stressed.