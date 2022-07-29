Consultation for members in CM Punjab’s cabinet begins

cm punjab cabinetLAHORE: The consultation for the appointment of ministers in the Punjab Assembly has begun, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources privy to the development said the names of former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry are being considered for the post of Punjab home minister.

Raja Basharat is likely to get the law ministry of Punjab, while the name of Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-din is likely to be made Punjab’s prosecution minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday after the Supreme Court annulled a ruling from deputy speaker to reject 10 votes of PML-Q polled in favour of the PTI candidate.

Read more: PARVEZ ELAHI TO MEET IMRAN KHAN TODAY TO DISCUSS PUNJAB CABINET

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

Comments